How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, October 15
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lindenwood and Incarnate Word take the pitch on ESPN+ for one of many exciting matchups on the NCAA Men's Soccer slate on Sunday.
Watch your favorite men's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Men's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Clemson vs Syracuse
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Incarnate Word vs Lindenwood
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Liberty vs Southern Indiana
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch NJIT vs Bryant
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Chicago State vs Eastern Illinois
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch California Baptist vs Seattle U
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch UC Santa Barbara vs Cal Poly
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
