Jahan Dotson has a difficult matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 190.8 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the league.

Dotson's 17 catches are good enough for 140 yards (28.0 per game) and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 30 occasions.

Dotson vs. the Falcons

Dotson vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Falcons yield 190.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 16th in the NFL by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Dotson Receiving Insights

In five games this year, Dotson has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Dotson has received 15.7% of his team's 191 passing attempts this season (30 targets).

He has been targeted 30 times, averaging 4.7 yards per target (118th in NFL).

In one of five games this season, Dotson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

Dotson has been targeted four times in the red zone (19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts).

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

