Best bets are available as the Washington Commanders (2-3) enter a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

When is Falcons vs. Commanders?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Falcons winning by a considerably greater margin (16.5 points). Take the Falcons.
  • The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.
  • The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.
  • Atlanta has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter, and won in each game.
  • The Commanders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • This season, Washington has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.

Other Week 6 Best Bets

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Atlanta (-1)
    • The Falcons have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.
    • Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
    • The Commanders have covered the spread two times in five games with a set spread.
    • Washington has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (42.5)
    • Atlanta and Washington combine to average 4.1 fewer points per game than the total of 42.5 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.7 more points per game (51.2) than this game's over/under of 42.5 points.
    • One of the Falcons' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).
    • Commanders games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

    Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 214.6 4 11.4 2

    Terry McLaurin Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 52.2 1

