Dyami Brown has a tough matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 190.8 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Brown has six catches for 87 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 10 times, and posts 17.4 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Falcons

Brown vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 18 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 190.8 passing yards the Falcons concede per outing makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Falcons' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with seven passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Commanders Player Previews

Dyami Brown Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Brown Receiving Insights

Brown has received 5.2% of his team's 191 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has averaged 8.7 yards per target (87 yards on 10 targets).

Brown does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

