Curtis Samuel was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Washington Commanders play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Samuel's stats on this page.

In the passing game, Samuel has been targeted 27 times, with season stats of 243 yards on 23 receptions (10.6 per catch) and one TD. He also has three carries for 20 yards one touchdown.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Finger

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Commanders this week: Curtis Hodges (DNP/illness): 0 Rec



Commanders vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 23 243 88 1 10.6

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1

