How to Watch Commanders vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
We provide more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders put up 21.8 points per game, comparable to the 19.2 the Falcons surrender.
- The Commanders rack up 323.8 yards per game, 28.6 more yards than the 295.2 the Falcons allow.
- Washington rushes for 91 yards per game, 13.4 fewer than the 104.4 Atlanta allows per outing.
- The Commanders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (4).
Commanders Away Performance
- The Commanders' average points scored (33) and allowed (33.5) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 21.8 and 32, respectively.
- The Commanders' average yards gained (376.5) and conceded (407) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 323.8 and 372.2, respectively.
- In road games, Washington accumulates 262 passing yards per game and concedes 294. That's more than it gains (232.8) and allows (238.6) overall.
- The Commanders' average yards rushing away from home (114.5) is higher than their overall average (91). And their average yards conceded in road games (113) is lower than overall (133.6).
- The Commanders' offensive third-down percentage in away games (40.7%) is higher than their overall average (36.7%). Their defensive third-down percentage away from home (33.3%) is lower than overall (41.2%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Buffalo
|L 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Philadelphia
|L 34-31
|FOX
|10/5/2023
|Chicago
|L 40-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at New England
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.