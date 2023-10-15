Commanders vs. Falcons Injury Report — Week 6
The Washington Commanders' (2-3) injury report has five players listed as they ready for a Sunday, October 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2). It begins at 1:00 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Commanders are coming off of a loss to the Chicago Bears by the score of 40-20.
The Falcons head into the matchup after winning 21-19 over the Houston Texans in their last outing on October 8.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Charles Leno Jr.
|OT
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Efe Obada
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Curtis Hodges
|TE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Wrist
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 6 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Falcons Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: CBS
Commanders Season Insights
- In terms of total offense, the Commanders rank 17th in the NFL (323.8 total yards per game) and 25th on defense (372.2 total yards allowed per contest).
- The Commanders rank 16th in points per game (21.8), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 32 points allowed per contest.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Commanders are compiling 232.8 passing yards per game (12th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on the other side of the ball (238.6 passing yards given up per game).
- Washington ranks 24th in the NFL with 91 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 24th with 133.6 rushing yards surrendered per game on defense.
- After forcing five turnovers (20th in NFL) and turning the ball over 10 times (27th in NFL) this season, the Commanders own the 26th-ranked turnover margin of -5.
Commanders vs. Falcons Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-125), Commanders (+105)
- Total: 42.5 points
