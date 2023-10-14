MAC teams were in action for six games in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan | Toledo vs. Ball State

Week 7 MAC Results

Eastern Michigan 28 Kent State 14

  • Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-7.5)
  • Pregame Total: 40.5

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Austin Smith (9-for-25, 118 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Samson Evans (13 ATT, 47 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Tanner Knue (10 TAR, 5 REC, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Kent State Leaders

  • Passing: Tommy Ulatowski (12-for-28, 169 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jaylen Thomas (23 ATT, 94 YDS)
  • Receiving: Chrishon McCray (12 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Eastern MichiganKent State
218Total Yards343
118Passing Yards180
100Rushing Yards163
1Turnovers3

Toledo 13 Ball State 6

  • Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-17.5)
  • Pregame Total: 48.5

Toledo Leaders

  • Passing: DeQuan Finn (15-for-27, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Peny Boone (22 ATT, 148 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Junior Vandeross III (9 TAR, 5 REC, 49 YDS)

Ball State Leaders

  • Passing: Kiael Kelly (4-for-16, 38 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kelly (18 ATT, 98 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ahmad Edwards (3 TAR, 3 REC, 38 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Ball StateToledo
205Total Yards376
38Passing Yards166
167Rushing Yards210
1Turnovers1

Next Week's MAC Games

Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Favorite: -

Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Dix Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Favorite: -

