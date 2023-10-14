ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Week 7 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving ACC teams. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include taking Duke -3 against NC State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Louisville vs. Pittsburgh matchup.
Best Week 7 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Duke -3 vs. NC State
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 19.1 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Louisville -7.5 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisville by 19.9 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: The CW
Pick: Miami (FL) +3.5 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 1.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 7 ACC Total Bets
Over 44.5 - Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Projected Total: 51.2 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: The CW
Over 43.5 - NC State vs. Duke
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Total: 47.7 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 56.5 - Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Total: 54.4 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 7 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Louisville
|6-0 (3-0 ACC)
|36.3 / 17.7
|467.3 / 322.8
|Florida State
|5-0 (3-0 ACC)
|42.4 / 21.4
|430.2 / 383.4
|North Carolina
|5-0 (2-0 ACC)
|36.6 / 19.0
|500.0 / 334.6
|Duke
|4-1 (1-0 ACC)
|32.6 / 11.2
|404.2 / 297.2
|Georgia Tech
|3-3 (2-1 ACC)
|30.8 / 29.0
|431.2 / 432.0
|Clemson
|4-2 (2-2 ACC)
|32.2 / 19.3
|437.3 / 262.7
|NC State
|4-2 (1-1 ACC)
|29.2 / 23.5
|354.5 / 338.2
|Virginia Tech
|2-4 (1-1 ACC)
|23.5 / 26.7
|342.8 / 354.8
|Boston College
|3-3 (1-2 ACC)
|27.7 / 31.7
|393.2 / 371.0
|Miami (FL)
|4-1 (0-1 ACC)
|39.0 / 14.6
|505.8 / 268.4
|Syracuse
|4-2 (0-2 ACC)
|33.0 / 19.0
|423.0 / 355.0
|Wake Forest
|3-2 (0-2 ACC)
|25.6 / 21.6
|389.0 / 338.4
|Pittsburgh
|1-4 (0-2 ACC)
|23.4 / 26.0
|308.2 / 301.6
|Virginia
|1-5 (0-2 ACC)
|22.3 / 31.8
|348.8 / 379.8
