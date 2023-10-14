The Citadel Bulldogs (0-6) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the VMI Keydets (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a SoCon clash.

With 234.7 yards of total offense per game (sixth-worst) and 499.0 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Citadel has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. VMI ranks fourth-worst in points per game (10.4), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 47th in the FCS with 25.0 points allowed per contest.

VMI vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

VMI vs. Citadel Key Statistics

VMI Citadel 265.6 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.7 (112th) 364.6 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 499.0 (127th) 91.8 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.7 (97th) 173.8 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.0 (118th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has racked up 690 yards (138.0 per game) while completing 64% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Rashad Raymond has run the ball 52 times for 211 yards.

Hunter Rice has run for 197 yards across 63 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Chance Knox paces his team with 259 receiving yards on 23 receptions.

Aidan Twombly has 14 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 192 yards (38.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Egypt Nelson has racked up 112 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has compiled 520 yards (86.7 ypg) on 45-of-83 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 88 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Cooper Wallace has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 225 yards (37.5 per game). He has also caught 10 passes for 147 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

This season, Johnny Crawford III has carried the ball 44 times for 130 yards (21.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips has caught 10 passes for 125 yards (20.8 yards per game) this year.

Tyson Trottier has racked up three receptions for 101 yards, an average of 16.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

