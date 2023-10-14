Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 14, when the VMI Keydets and Citadel Bulldogs match up at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Keydets. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction VMI (-4.2) 41.6 VMI 23, Citadel 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets won just one game against the spread last season.

In Keydets games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

A total of four of Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keydets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 8.0 41.0 10.5 52.5 6.8 35.3 VMI 10.4 25.0 14.5 10.5 7.7 34.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.