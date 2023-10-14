Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Hokies favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Blacksburg, Virginia
- Venue: Lane Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|48.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|48.5
|-125
|+104
Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Hokies have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Wake Forest has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
