As we enter the final round of the Shriners Children's Open, Vincent Whaley is in fourth place at -14.

Looking to place a bet on Vincent Whaley at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Whaley Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Vincent Whaley Insights

Whaley has finished better than par 11 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Whaley has had an average finish of 31st.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Whaley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Whaley will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 43 -7 257 0 6 0 0 $170,619

Other Players at the Shriners Children's Open

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Whaley finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

TPC Summerlin will play at 7,255 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

The average course Whaley has played in the past year (7,319 yards) is 64 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,255).

Whaley's Last Time Out

Whaley was in the 13th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 83rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Whaley shot better than 66% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Whaley carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Whaley recorded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Whaley's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that last outing, Whaley's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.0).

Whaley ended the Sanderson Farms Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Whaley finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Whaley's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.