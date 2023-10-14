Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|56.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|56.5
|-118
|-102
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Kansas State has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
Texas Tech & Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
|Kansas State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big 12
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
