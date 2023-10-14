Richmond vs. Rhode Island Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our projection model predicts the Rhode Island Rams will take down the Richmond Spiders on Saturday, October 14 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Meade Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Richmond vs. Rhode Island Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Rhode Island (-19.6)
|51.1
|Rhode Island 35, Richmond 16
Richmond Betting Info (2023)
- The Spiders is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- All Spiders three game with a set total have hit the over.
Rhode Island Betting Info (2022)
- The Rams compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, six of Rams games went over the point total.
Spiders vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Rhode Island
|32.7
|27.3
|42.0
|20.0
|28.0
|31.0
|Richmond
|23.0
|24.8
|26.0
|21.3
|17.0
|32.0
