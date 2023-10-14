The James Madison Dukes (5-0) are 6-point favorites when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) in conference action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The contest's point total is 58.5.

James Madison is totaling 402 yards per game on offense (61st in the FBS), and rank 49th defensively, yielding 349.8 yards allowed per game. With 35 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Georgia Southern ranks 28th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 37th, allowing 20.2 points per contest.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPN2

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -6 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

James Madison Recent Performance

The Dukes have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, producing 393 total yards per game during that stretch (-33-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 382 total yards per contest (86th).

Although the Dukes rank 25th-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (25 points surrendered), they've been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 30.7 points per game (83rd-ranked).

Over James Madison's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 67th in passing offense (268.3 passing yards per game) and -120-worst in passing defense (344.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

While the Dukes are -48-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three contests (124.7), they rank fourth-best on the defensive side of the ball (37.7 rushing yards allowed) over that stretch.

The Dukes are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, James Madison has hit the over twice.

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

James Madison games have hit the over on three of five occasions (60%).

James Madison has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

James Madison has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Dukes have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,173 yards (234.6 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 108 rushing yards on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 365 rushing yards on 73 carries. He's also added 13 catches for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 43 times for 209 yards (41.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 16 catches for 373 yards (74.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 56 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Zach Horton has racked up six grabs for 143 yards, an average of 28.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Jalen Green leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL, 19 tackles, and one interception.

Aiden Fisher is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 33 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Francis Meehan leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 10 tackles and two passes defended.

