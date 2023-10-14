A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the James Madison Dukes (5-0) taking on the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-4.5) 58.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-4.5) 58.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game with FanDuel

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

James Madison has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Georgia Southern has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

