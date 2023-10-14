James Madison vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the James Madison Dukes (5-0) taking on the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Dukes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.
James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-4.5)
|58.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-4.5)
|58.5
|-196
|+162
James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- James Madison has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Georgia Southern has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
