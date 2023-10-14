The James Madison Dukes (5-0) face a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison ranks 39th in scoring offense (33.2 points per game) and 50th in scoring defense (22.6 points allowed per game) this season. Georgia Southern is compiling 35 points per contest on offense this season (28th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 20.2 points per contest (36th-ranked) on defense.

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

How to Watch Week 7 Games

James Madison vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

James Madison Georgia Southern 402 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.6 (55th) 349.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (32nd) 160.4 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.6 (93rd) 241.6 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (9th) 7 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has compiled 1,173 yards (234.6 ypg) on 80-of-124 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 108 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has racked up 365 yards on 73 carries. He's also caught 13 passes for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 209 yards (41.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's team-leading 373 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 56 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Zach Horton has been the target of 11 passes and hauled in six catches for 143 yards, an average of 28.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has compiled 1,611 yards (322.2 ypg) while completing 69.7% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

OJ Arnold is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 269 yards, or 53.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Jalen White has taken 45 carries and totaled 261 yards with three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has collected 39 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 414 (82.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has recorded 371 receiving yards (74.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Dalen Cobb's 27 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 221 yards.

