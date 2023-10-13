Support your favorite local high school football team in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Norfolk Christian High School at Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Frank W. Cox High School at Landstown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

First Colonial High School at Tallwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Kempsville High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Floyd E. Kellam High School at Bayside High School