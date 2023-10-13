AAC foes match up when the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) and the Memphis Tigers (4-1) play on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Tulane has the 67th-ranked offense this season (29.8 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best with only 17.4 points allowed per game. Memphis ranks 35th with 439 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 63rd with 362.8 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Tulane vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Tulane Memphis 389.6 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439 (72nd) 319.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.8 (34th) 159 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (59th) 230.6 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 277 (30th) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 11 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has racked up 668 yards (133.6 ypg) on 46-of-61 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 112 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has 368 rushing yards on 72 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 28 times for 116 yards (23.2 per game).

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 20 receptions for 399 yards (79.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has grabbed 11 passes while averaging 51.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has compiled 13 receptions for 179 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has racked up 1,376 yards on 68.6% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 132 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 77 times for 455 yards (91.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 233 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has racked up 31 carries and totaled 147 yards with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has totaled 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 399 (79.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 19 passes and compiled 249 receiving yards (49.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

