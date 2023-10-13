Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Tazewell County, Virginia this week.
Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Virginia High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Richlands, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tazewell High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Marion, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
