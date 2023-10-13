Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spotsylvania County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Spotsylvania County, Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Spotsylvania County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Eastern View High School at Spotsylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Spotsylvania, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Courtland High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
