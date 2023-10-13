Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you reside in Scott County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lee High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gate City, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Twin Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Nickelsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rye Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Duffield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
