Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Prince William County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Freedom High School - Woodbridge at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at C.D. Hylton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gar-Field High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gainesville, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sherando High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
