If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Prince William County, Virginia, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Freedom High School - Woodbridge at Woodbridge Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at C.D. Hylton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Gar-Field High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Battlefield High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Gainesville, VA

Gainesville, VA Conference: Cedar Run

Cedar Run How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Patriot High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Nokesville, VA

Nokesville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sherando High School at Kettle Run High School