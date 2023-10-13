Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Norfolk County, Virginia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Norfolk Christian High School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Taylor High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granby High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maury High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.