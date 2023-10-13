Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Loudoun County, Virginia this week.

    • Loudoun County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Loudoun County High School at Broad Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ashburn, VA
    • Conference: Dulles
    

    Dominion High School at Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Leesburg, VA
    • Conference: Dulles
    

    Independence High School - Ashburn at Riverside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Leesburg, VA
    • Conference: Potomac
    

    Briar Woods High School at Potomac Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Potomac Falls, VA
    • Conference: Potomac
    

    Unity Reed High School at Freedom High School - South Riding

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: South Riding, VA
    

    Park View High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    

    Tuscarora High School at Rock Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ashburn, VA
    

    Woodgrove High School at John Champe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Aldie, VA
    

    Virginia Academy at Loudoun Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Purcellville, VA
    

    TBD at Stone Bridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ashburn, VA
    

