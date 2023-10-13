Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lee County, Virginia has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Lee County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lee High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Gate City, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Twin Valley High School at Thomas Walker High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ewing, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
