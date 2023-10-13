Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Floyd County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Floyd County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Carroll County High School at Floyd County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Floyd, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
