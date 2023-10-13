Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Falls Church County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Justice High School at Lewis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Conference: District 5

District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Manassas Park High School at Meridian High School