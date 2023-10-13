Emiliana Arango 2023 Winners Open Odds
Emiliana Arango's run in the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Arango currently has +2000 odds to win this tournament at BT Arena.
Arango at the 2023 Winners Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 14-22
- Venue: BT Arena
- Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania
- Court Surface: Hard
Arango's Next Match
After defeating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-3, Arango will meet Ruse in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 8:15 AM ET.
Arango Stats
- Arango defeated No. 142-ranked Teichmann 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the .
- Through 11 tournaments over the past year, Arango has yet to win a title, and her record is 16-10.
- Arango has a record of 9-4 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- Arango has played 21.6 games per match in her 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- In her 13 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Arango has averaged 22.7 games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Arango has won 69.4% of her games on serve, and 37.6% on return.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Arango has claimed 40.7% of her return games and 70.4% of her service games.
