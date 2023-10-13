Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Culpeper County, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Culpeper County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Culpeper County High School at Chancellor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern View High School at Spotsylvania High School