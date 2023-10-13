The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals square off at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-120) Capitals (+100) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

Last season the Capitals had three wins in the 14 games in which they were an underdog.

Washington won three of its 13 games last season when an underdog by +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Capitals have a 50.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

For Washington last season, 38 games finished with more goals than Friday's over/under of 6.5.

Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info

Capitals vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 253 (20th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 261 (18th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (6th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the league.

Washington conceded 261 total goals (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.

Washington had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 245 chances.

The Capitals scored on 21.22% of their power plays, No. 16 in the league.

Washington had four shorthanded goals (30th in league).

At 81.86%, the Capitals had the 11th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Capitals won 49.5% of faceoffs, 17th in the NHL.

Washington's 9.9% shooting percentage was 18th in the league.

The Capitals held their opponents scoreless five times.

