Capitals vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals square off at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 13 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-120)
|Capitals (+100)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- Last season the Capitals had three wins in the 14 games in which they were an underdog.
- Washington won three of its 13 games last season when an underdog by +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Capitals have a 50.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- For Washington last season, 38 games finished with more goals than Friday's over/under of 6.5.
Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info
Capitals vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Capitals 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|261 (16th)
|Goals
|253 (20th)
|263 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|261 (18th)
|63 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|55 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (6th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals' 253 goals last season (3.1 per game) ranked them 20th in the league.
- Washington conceded 261 total goals (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- Their -8 goal differential was 20th in the league.
- Washington had 52 power-play goals (16th in NHL) on 245 chances.
- The Capitals scored on 21.22% of their power plays, No. 16 in the league.
- Washington had four shorthanded goals (30th in league).
- At 81.86%, the Capitals had the 11th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Capitals won 49.5% of faceoffs, 17th in the NHL.
- Washington's 9.9% shooting percentage was 18th in the league.
- The Capitals held their opponents scoreless five times.
