Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Bristol County, Virginia this week? We have the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Bristol County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Virginia High School at Richlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Richlands, VA

Richlands, VA Conference: Southwest

Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at John Battle High School