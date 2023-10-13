Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Bedford County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Franklin County High School at Staunton River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Moneta, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Forest High School at E. C. Glass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
