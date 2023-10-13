The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Augusta County, Virginia this week, we've got the information.

    • Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Stuarts Draft High School at Waynesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Waynesboro, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverheads High School at Buffalo Gap High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Swoope, VA
    • Conference: Shenandoah
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilson Memorial High School at Fort Defiance High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Fort Defiance, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

