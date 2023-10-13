As play in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Alexei Popyrin against Shintaro Mochizuki. Popyrin's monyeline odds to win it all at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum are +700.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Popyrin at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Popyrin's Next Match

On Friday, October 20 at 6:20 AM ET, Popyrin will meet Mochizuki in the quarterfinals, after defeating Cristian Garin 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the previous round.

Popyrin has current moneyline odds of -300 to win his next matchup versus Mochizuki. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Popyrin? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Popyrin Stats

Popyrin defeated Garin 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

In 22 tournaments over the past year, Popyrin has gone 32-23 and has won one title.

In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Popyrin is 15-13 in matches.

Popyrin has played 27.9 games per match in his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Popyrin has played 28 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 28.7 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Popyrin has been victorious in 17.3% of his return games and 83.0% of his service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Popyrin has won 83.3% of his games on serve and 15.4% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.