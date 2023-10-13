Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Alexandria County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

West Springfield High School at West Potomac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria City High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Park View High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon High School at Hayfield Secondary School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

7:00 PM ET on October 13 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Annandale High School