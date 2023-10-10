The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1) and the 21st-ranked scoring defense will host the Liberty Flames (5-0) and the 22nd-ranked scoring offense on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Gamecocks are 6-point underdogs. The total has been set at 56.5 points for this game.

Liberty has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking 10th-best in total offense (490.4 yards per game) and 22nd-best in total defense (314 yards allowed per game). With 369 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Jacksonville State ranks 84th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 51st, allowing 352.8 total yards per game.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -6 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Liberty Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Flames' offense struggle, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS in total yards (512.3 total yards per game). They rank 44th on defense (300.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

With an average of 38 points per game on offense and 16.3 points allowed on defense over the last three games, the Flames rank 30th and 29th, respectively, during that stretch.

Although Liberty ranks -15-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (226 passing yards allowed), it has been more successful on offense with 252.3 passing yards per game (90th-ranked).

Over the last three games, the Flames have been finding success on both offense and defense in terms of rushing. During that stretch, they rank 11th-best with 260 rushing yards per game and 22nd-best on defense with 74.3 rushing yards allowed per contest.

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty is a perfect 4-0-0 against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 6-point favorites this season, the Flames have an ATS record of 3-0.

Liberty has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Liberty has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Liberty has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, and won in each game.

The Flames have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 1,176 yards, completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 306 yards (61.2 ypg) on 59 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 429 yards on 70 carries while finding paydirt one time.

CJ Daniels' 420 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has registered 16 catches and three touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has caught 13 passes while averaging 64 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Elijah Smoot's seven catches are good enough for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

CJ Bazile Jr. leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and nine tackles.

Liberty's tackle leader, Tyren Dupree, has 33 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Brylan Green has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 14 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

