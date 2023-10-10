The Liberty Flames (5-0) take the 22nd-ranked scoring offense in the country into a clash with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1), with the No. 21 scoring defense, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Flames are 6-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Liberty (-6) 56.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Liberty (-6.5) 56.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Liberty has put together a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Jacksonville State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

The Gamecocks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

