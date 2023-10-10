Liberty vs. Jacksonville State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 10
The Liberty Flames (5-0) take the 22nd-ranked scoring offense in the country into a clash with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1), with the No. 21 scoring defense, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Flames are 6-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-6)
|56.5
|-250
|+190
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-6.5)
|56.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Liberty has put together a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Flames have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- Jacksonville State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.
- The Gamecocks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
