The Liberty Flames (5-0) take on a fellow CUSA opponent when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Liberty has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 22nd-best in scoring offense (36.2 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (18.0 points allowed per game). Jacksonville State ranks 64th in the FBS with 30.5 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 21st-best by allowing only 17.5 points per contest.

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Liberty vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Liberty Jacksonville State 490.4 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.0 (64th) 314.0 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (71st) 255.2 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.7 (13th) 235.2 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.3 (123rd) 6 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 13 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (2nd)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 1,176 passing yards, completing 57.7% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 306 yards (61.2 ypg) on 59 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 429 yards on 70 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

CJ Daniels' team-leading 420 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 28 targets) with three touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 64.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Elijah Smoot's seven catches have yielded 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 523 yards on 50-of-84 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 240 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Malik Jackson, has carried the ball 98 times for 559 yards (93.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 242 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 receptions on 27 targets with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has put up a 156-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 13 passes on 21 targets.

Sean Brown's 11 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 148 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

