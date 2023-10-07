With five games on the Sun Belt Week 6 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks UL Monroe (+10) against South Alabama is the best spread bet, while the Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get even more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 6 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: UL Monroe +10 vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks

South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks Projected Favorite & Spread: UL Monroe by 4.3 points

UL Monroe by 4.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Marshall +6.5 vs. NC State

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack

Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 7.8 points

Marshall by 7.8 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: The CW (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Old Dominion +1.5 vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Old Dominion by 9.2 points

Old Dominion by 9.2 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 6 Sun Belt Total Bets

Over 58.5 - Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Total: 64.9 points

64.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 44.5 - Marshall vs. NC State

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack

Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack Projected Total: 48.7 points

48.7 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: The CW (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Arkansas State vs. Troy

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Troy Trojans

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Troy Trojans Projected Total: 55.6 points

55.6 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 6 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 5-0 (2-0 Sun Belt) 33.2 / 22.6 402.0 / 349.8 Marshall 4-0 (1-0 Sun Belt) 29.3 / 20.5 412.3 / 336.8 Texas State 4-1 (1-0 Sun Belt) 43.4 / 29.0 471.6 / 431.8 Georgia State 4-1 (1-1 Sun Belt) 31.0 / 23.8 411.4 / 402.8 Georgia Southern 4-1 (1-0 Sun Belt) 35.0 / 20.2 471.6 / 360.4 Louisiana 3-2 (0-1 Sun Belt) 35.8 / 29.0 453.4 / 337.0 Appalachian State 3-2 (1-0 Sun Belt) 36.4 / 30.8 461.2 / 361.2 Arkansas State 3-2 (1-0 Sun Belt) 26.0 / 36.4 380.8 / 434.4 Troy 3-2 (1-1 Sun Belt) 26.0 / 23.8 415.4 / 302.6 UL Monroe 2-2 (0-1 Sun Belt) 21.0 / 28.8 344.0 / 421.8 Old Dominion 2-3 (1-1 Sun Belt) 24.8 / 28.8 352.8 / 389.8 South Alabama 2-3 (0-1 Sun Belt) 27.6 / 25.2 380.0 / 357.6 Coastal Carolina 2-3 (0-2 Sun Belt) 30.8 / 23.6 425.2 / 393.6 Southern Miss 1-4 (0-2 Sun Belt) 25.8 / 39.0 372.0 / 387.2

