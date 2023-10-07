The Virginia Cavaliers (0-5) play an FCS opponent, the William & Mary Tribe (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FBS (35.6 points allowed per game), Virginia has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 107th in the FBS by putting up 21.4 points per game. William & Mary's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FCS with 196.6 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 392.4 total yards per game, which ranks 38th.

Read on for all the info on how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Virginia William & Mary 328.0 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.4 (25th) 412.0 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.6 (11th) 75.2 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.2 (4th) 252.8 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.2 (113th) 8 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 6 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has racked up 923 yards (184.6 ypg) on 63-of-102 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Kobe Pace has compiled 128 rushing yards on 39 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 112 yards (22.4 per game) on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Perris Jones has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 101 yards (20.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Malik Washington's 556 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 50 times and has registered 37 catches and four touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 355 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has racked up 666 yards (133.2 per game) while completing 52.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 176 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Malachi Imoh, has carried the ball 70 times for 475 yards (95.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 114 receiving yards (22.8 per game) on 12 catches.

Bronson Yoder has piled up 408 yards (on 77 carries) with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo has hauled in 182 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

DreSean Kendrick's seven receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 107 yards (21.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

