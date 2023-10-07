Our projection model predicts the Florida State Seminoles will defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia Tech (+23.5) Over (52.5) Florida State 37, Virginia Tech 20

Week 6 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Hokies.

The Hokies is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Hokies' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in Virginia Tech games this year is 5.3 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seminoles a 96.2% chance to win.

The Seminoles have three wins in four games against the spread this season.

Florida State has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles have played four games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Florida State games this season has been 53.3, 0.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Hokies vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 43.3 22.5 66 13 31 26.5 Virginia Tech 24.8 24.2 30.3 20.7 16.5 29.5

