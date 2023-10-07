The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the Baylor Bears (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Red Raiders favored to win by 1.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-1.5) 58.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-1.5) 58.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Texas Tech has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Baylor has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Texas Tech & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600 Baylor To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

