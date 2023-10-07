TCU vs. Iowa State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 7
According to our computer projection model, the TCU Horned Frogs will beat the Iowa State Cyclones when the two teams play at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
TCU vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|TCU (-6.5)
|Toss Up (52.5)
|TCU 31, Iowa State 20
TCU Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 71.4% chance to win.
- The Horned Frogs have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, TCU has an ATS record of 2-2.
- The Horned Frogs have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.
- TCU games have had an average of 60.5 points this season, eight points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Iowa State Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cyclones have a 33.3% chance to win.
- The Cyclones have covered the spread once in four opportunities this year.
- Iowa State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.
- The Cyclones have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
- The average total for Iowa State games this season is 11.7 less points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.
Horned Frogs vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|TCU
|34.8
|21
|34.5
|23
|36
|13
|Iowa State
|20.8
|23.2
|25.7
|18.7
|13.5
|30
