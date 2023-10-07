A pair of Sun Belt teams meet when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) take on the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Golden Eagles are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 57.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-1.5) 57.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Southern Miss (-1.5) 57.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

Old Dominion has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1.

Southern Miss has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

