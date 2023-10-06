Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Seeking an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Illinois Moneyline: -160

-160 Nebraska Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 43.5

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oklahoma State (-11.5)

Oklahoma State (-11.5) Oklahoma State Moneyline: -450

-450 Kansas State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 53.5

