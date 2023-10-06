Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Herndon High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at Oakton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yorktown High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria City High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.