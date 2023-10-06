Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Bristol County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Bristol County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Tazewell High School at Virginia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bristol, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Battle High School at Central High School - Wise
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
