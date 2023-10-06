Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school football action in Bedford County, Virginia is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Staunton River High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Daleville, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.